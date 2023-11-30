0
Thursday 30 November 2023 - 21:11

US Imposes Sanctions on 20 Iran Individuals, Entities

Story Code : 1099434
US Imposes Sanctions on 20 Iran Individuals, Entities
The US Treasury Department has announced more sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting more than 20 individuals and entities “for their involvement in financial facilitation networks” linked to the Iranian Defense Ministry as well as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Treasury announced the sanctions in a press release on Wednesday night, accusing the targeted people and entities of helping in what the department called “illicit finance schemes to generate funds to fan conflict and spread terror throughout the region.”

As a result of the action, the Treasury said, all property and interests in property of the designated persons, which are in the US or control of American persons are blocked, among other measures.

Iran has in the past called US sanctions unjust and a violation of its rights, dismissing Washington’s allegations over the Islamic Republic’s activities in West Asia.

Iran says that its activities help protect peace and security in the region, while policies of the US and its allies including the Israeli regime are the main cause of tensions and insecurity in West Asia. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023