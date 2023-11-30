US Imposes Sanctions on 20 Iran Individuals, Entities

Islam Times - The US Treasury Department has announced more sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting more than 20 individuals and entities.

The US Treasury Department has announced more sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting more than 20 individuals and entities “for their involvement in financial facilitation networks” linked to the Iranian Defense Ministry as well as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).The Treasury announced the sanctions in a press release on Wednesday night, accusing the targeted people and entities of helping in what the department called “illicit finance schemes to generate funds to fan conflict and spread terror throughout the region.”As a result of the action, the Treasury said, all property and interests in property of the designated persons, which are in the US or control of American persons are blocked, among other measures.Iran has in the past called US sanctions unjust and a violation of its rights, dismissing Washington’s allegations over the Islamic Republic’s activities in West Asia.Iran says that its activities help protect peace and security in the region, while policies of the US and its allies including the Israeli regime are the main cause of tensions and insecurity in West Asia.