Turkey to Work for Permanent Truce in Gaza: Erdogan

Islam Times - Turkey will step up its efforts for the release of the hostages and establishment of a lasting truce in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on.

"We will accelerate our contacts to release the captives and make the ceasefire permanent," Erdogan said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xinhua reports."Hopefully, our initiatives will continue in a multi-dimensional manner in the future," he said.The Turkish government continues to dispatch humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza and has so far sent 12 relief planes and one ship to Egypt, according to Erdogan.A second ship carrying 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid set sail earlier on Wednesday, according to the Turkish president."We take care of the treatment of injured people, especially cancer patients and children, by transporting them to Türkiye. Examinations for locations of the field hospitals we will establish in Gaza are underway," Erdogan said.