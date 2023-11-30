Yemeni Military Command Threatens ‘Israel’: We’ll Expand Attacks If War on Gaza is Resumed

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces issued on Thursday a statement, warning the Israeli enemy against resuming war on Gaza Strip.

If ‘Israel’ resumes war on Gaza, the Yemeni army forces will expand ground and maritime attacks on Zionist targets, the statement read.The statement affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces stand by the Palestinian people and resistance, stressing full readiness to resume its military operations against the Israeli enemy in the event it decides to resume its aggression on Gaza.“The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to expand its military operations against the Israeli entity to include targets that may not be expected on land or at sea.”“The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to prevent Israeli ships in the Red Sea and will take additional measures to ensure the full implementation of this decision,” the statement added.“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that its military operations will cease as soon as the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip stops.”“The Yemeni Armed Forces also urge all the free people of the Arab and Islamic nation and the free people of the world to take honorable positions towards the Palestinian cause and to support and reinforce its free resistance,” the statement concluded.The Yemeni armed forces has waged several missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied Palestinian city of Eilat. The Yemeni naval forces also carried out a military operation in the Red Sea that resulted in the capture of an Israeli vessel, now harbored on Yemeni shores.