0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 11:38

7th Phase of Swap Deal: Hamas Releases 8 more ‘Israeli’ Captives for 30 Palestinian Detainees

Story Code : 1099480
7th Phase of Swap Deal: Hamas Releases 8 more ‘Israeli’ Captives for 30 Palestinian Detainees
Two of the captives were released first, a 21-year-old ‘Israeli’ woman and a 40-year-old ‘Israeli’-French one.

The movement then released six more, comprising four adults and two teenagers, transferring them to the Red Cross.

Television images showed some young women among the group walking towards ambulances.

Hamas and its fellow Gaza Strip-based resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad launched an operation in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories on October 7 in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Around 250 people were taken captive during the operation.

The regime responded to the operation by bringing Gaza under a genocidal war that has so far left more than 15,500 people martyred.

A truce deal was clinched between the two sides under Qatari and Egyptian mediation earlier this month that mandated a four-day lull in the ‘Israeli’ military campaign as well as the prisoner exchange.

So far, nearly 320 people have been released from both sides under the deal that has been extended twice so far.

The last round of the exchange, namely its sixth phase, came on Wednesday, when the resistance movement released 14 captives in exchange for 30 Palestinian detainees.

Speaking on Tuesday, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas' Political Bureau, said he hoped the deal would be extended for a longer period of time.

The Zionist regime, however, has said it seeks to resume the war with "full force," claiming that it was after ending Hamas' rule over Gaza.

Hamas has vowed that the Palestinian territory would only be ruled by its own people once the war was over.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023