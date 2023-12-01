Islam Times - Iran's representative Reza Najafi, categorically dismissed accusations from the Israeli regime regarding Tehran's purported violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Najafi emphasized that engaging in a blame game fails to conceal the regime's "brutal crimes" against Palestinians over the past seven decades.Najafi conveyed the response at the 28th Session of the Conference of the States Parties, overseeing the Chemical Weapons Convention's implementation.The Hague hosted the conference from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, gathering representatives from all Member States of the OPCW (The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons).In his address on Thursday, Najafi denounced the baseless nature of allegations made by the Israeli representative, asserting Iran's status as one of the primary victims of chemical weapons.The Iranian envoy highlighted that the "child-killing Israeli regime," which hasn't disclosed its chemical weapons stockpiles, lacks the authority to comment on a member state victimized by such lethal weaponry.He concluded by stating that resorting to blame games and making accusations against member states wouldn't assist the Israeli regime, which stands as the primary source of instability in West Asia.