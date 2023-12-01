0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 11:42

Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues

Story Code : 1099482
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Resident Mansour Shouman, sheltering in Khan Younis, revealed to Al Jazeera the influx of people seeking refuge at Nasser Hospital amid the conflict's resurgence. Shouman expressed concern, stating, "There is a general feeling of anxiety between the civilians here, people do not know what’s going to happen next."

He reflected on the steadfastness of Palestinians in their homeland, refusing displacement despite ongoing dangers. Shouman emphasized, "Despite all challenges, Palestinians are steadfast on their land here, they don’t want any repeat of 1948 and 1967."

Israeli military actions have led to the division of Gaza into numerous small zones, where Palestinian civilians are informed of active combat. The Israeli army has instructed Palestinians to heed security updates specific to these zones, forbidding agricultural work near the separation fence.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement said that Israel refused an offer to release more captives and the dead bodies of an Israeli family killed in Israeli airstrikes. “We offered to hand over the bodies of the Bibas family, release their father so that he can participate in their burial, and hand over two Israeli detainees,” the group said in a statement.

Israel refused “all these offers because it had [made] a prior decision to resume its criminal aggression against the Gaza Strip,” it added.

Qatar, involved in mediating negotiations between Palestinian fighters and Israel, expressed deep regret over Israel's renewed bombardment, complicating mediation efforts and “exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip”.

The Qatari foreign ministry urged swift international intervention to act “quickly” to stop the violence.

Israeli airstikes Kill 32 person in Gaza

Health Ministry officials in Gaza have reported a distressing toll from Israeli airstrikes, confirming the loss of at least 32 lives across multiple regions within the Gaza Strip.

The casualties include two fatalities in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, five in the Zaitoun and Shujaiya areas, ten in Maghazi, central Gaza Strip, one in Khan Younis city, and two in Hamad town, both situated in the southern region near Khan Younis.

Additionally, nine individuals lost their lives in Rafah, located in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip. These casualties occurred within a span of less than three hours following the resumption of Israeli military operations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023