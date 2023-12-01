0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 11:44

Ceasefire Not Extended in Gaza as Israeli Forces Resume Brutal Offensive

Story Code : 1099484
Ceasefire Not Extended in Gaza as Israeli Forces Resume Brutal Offensive
Palestinian media outlets reported intense clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters on Friday. The Israeli military confirmed the resumption of combat against Gaza.

The Gaza-based interior ministry stated that Israel initiated artillery strikes on the northwestern part of the Gaza Strip, accompanied by a series of airstrikes targeting the besieged area.

Health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra reported at least six Palestinians killed in an Israeli air raid on Rafah city in the south of Gaza. Additionally, two children were killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza City, as confirmed by Fadel Naim, a doctor with Al-Ahli hospital.

Earlier, sirens sounded in Israeli settlements near Gaza, with the Israeli regime claiming the interception of a rocket fired from Gaza.

The truce, extended twice, commenced on November 24 and concluded at 7 am (0500 GMT) Friday, temporarily halting the brutal Israeli strikes on Gaza that commenced in early October.

Israel initiated the war on Gaza on October 7, responding to the surprise operation by the Palestinian resistance movement that was initiated in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of violence and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv further exacerbated the situation by blocking water, food, and electricity to Gaza, leading to a humanitarian crisis in the coastal strip.

Over 15,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, were mercilessly killed in the Israeli strikes.

The truce facilitated the release of 105 Israeli captives held in Gaza and 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Despite some humanitarian aid entering Gaza during the ceasefire, aid workers emphasize that the supplies fall significantly short of the region's urgent needs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023