Friday 1 December 2023 - 21:17

Taliban Amb. Hands over Credentials to Chinese Authorities

Story Code : 1099608
Taliban caretaker government foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on X that Bilal Karimi presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry of China, Hong Lei, as Taliban ambassador in Beijing.

According to Balkhi, Karimi arrived in Beijing on November 24 and was welcomed by the Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, and acting diplomats of the Afghanistan embassy in China, local Afghan media Tolo News reported.

A Taliban spokesman quoted Karimi during his meeting with Lei as saying that it is time for the improvement of relations between China and Afghanistan.

Karimi also pledged that the Afghan soil will not be used against any country.

According to Balkhi, the Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry of China said that China does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of any country and that it wants to help improve Afghanistan’s economy and infrastructure through the Belt and Road initiative.
