Iran FM Spox: Zionist Criminals under US Support Begin New Gaza Massacre

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson says that after the killing of more than 15,000 Palestinians, the Zionist criminals began a new round of killing and destruction in light of the US continued support.

Violation of the ceasefire and resumption of the Zionist regime’s military aggression against Gaza minutes before US Secretary of State Blinken left the occupied territories; once again, civilians, children, and women are the main victims of criminal attacks launched by the Zionist army, Nasser Kan'ani wrote in Farsi on his account on the X on Friday, after the Zionist regime of Israel resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning.The Iranian FM spokesman added that after the killing of more than 15,000 Palestinians, the Zionist criminals began a new round of killing and destruction in light of the continued support of the American government.The nations and the vast majority of the world's governments are crying out for a continuation of the ceasefire and a complete cessation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza and the West Bank of Palestine, but the criminal Zionists and child killers are looking for victory by killing civilians, children and women to compensate for their irreparable defeat, he reiterated.Obviously, the political and legal responsibility for continuing the aggression and brutal killing of the Palestinian people, in addition to the criminals of the Zionist regime, lies with the US government and a few governments supporting the apartheid regime, he highlighted.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Tel Aviv also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.More than 15,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli strikes.The Israeli violence in Gaza has also raised tensions in the West Bank, where nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by soldiers or settlers since October 7, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.The truce saw the release of 105 Israeli captives held in Gaza and 240 Palestinian prisoners.The ceasefire had allowed some humanitarian aid into Gaza but the aid supplies were far below what is needed, according to aid workers.