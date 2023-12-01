0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 21:20

Hamas Says Israel, US Responsible for Truce Expiration

Story Code : 1099610
Hamas top official Osama Hamdan said the "responsibility for not extending the ceasefire lies with the Zionist regime and the United States".

He said the Palestinian resistance was seriously looking for a ceasefire and is still pursuing it.

Meanwhile, according to Press TV, Ezzat al-Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said, "What Israel did not achieve in the 50 days before the ceasefire, it will not achieve with the continuation of its aggression."

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli strikes.

The Israeli violence in Gaza has also raised tensions in the West Bank, where nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by soldiers or settlers since October 7, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

The truce saw the release of 105 Israeli captives held in Gaza and 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire had allowed some humanitarian aid into Gaza but the aid supplies were far below what is needed, according to aid workers.
