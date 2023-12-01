0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 21:22

At least 10 Killed in Iraq Roadside Bomb Attack

Story Code : 1099611
The sources told Reuters that the attack near the town of Amraniyah targeted relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs that destroyed a vehicle in which several people were travelling. Locals who arrived to the scene to help were then targeted with sniper fire, the sources said.

They did not elaborate further on possible motives for the attack.

Security forces announced the imposition of a curfew in the area and the search was ongoing to detain those responsible on Thursday night.
