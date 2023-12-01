Iran Dismisses E3 Statement on Fattah 2 Hypersonic Missile

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson described the statement of France, Germany, and England about the Fattah 2 hypersonic missile as misleading, lacking any legal basis, and having specific political goals and motives.

Nasser Kan'ani emphasized the end of all missile restrictions of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the level of the UN Security Council from October 18, the IRNA reported on Friday.He described the claims made in the E3 statement as unacceptable and lacking any legal basis.Developing the conventional missile capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran is aimed at deterrence and based on the country's defense needs, he stated.The baseless accusations of some parties do not affect Iran's rights and legitimate actions in the field of military defense, he stated.Kan'ani advised the three European countries to avoid making claims that do not help Iran-Europe interactions.Earlier on October 18, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said that all restrictions imposed on the Iranian individuals and entities mentioned in the UNSC 2231 resolution were terminated and the list was removed from the United Nations website.Maintaining such restrictions or imposing new sanctions in this framework is a clear violation of the text and spirit of UNSC Resolution 2231.According to the provisions of UNSCR 2231, which was issued about eight years ago, the restrictions imposed on Iran's ballistic missile activities expired on October 18, 2023.