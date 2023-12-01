People of Yemen Held Rally in Support of Gaza, Palestine

Islam Times - The People of Yemen held a rally in Sana'a, the capital, to show their support for the people of Palestine.

The Israeli regime violated the ceasefire reached with Hamas and resumed its comprehensive attacks on the people of the Gaza Strip on Friday.With the mediation of Qatar, the Israeli regime and Hamas agreed to a 4-day ceasefire on November 24, last Friday, after about 50 days of war; The ceasefire sought to relieve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.The violation of the ceasefire happened minutes before the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine.