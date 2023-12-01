0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 21:32

Amir-Abdollahian: Stop War on Gaza Before it’s Too Late

Story Code : 1099615
The Zionist regime and Hamas agreed to a 4-day ceasefire with the mediation of Qatar, which began last Friday after about 50 days of war and was extended twice for two days and one day respectively.

The main focus of this agreement was the exchange of prisoners and the sending of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Today, the Zionist regime resumed a new round of attacks on Gaza by violating the Truce.

In this regard and according to Iran press "Hossein Amir-Abdollahian", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, stated:

"No solution exists other than an open-ended ceasefire, extensive delivery of humanitarian aid, and agreement on the fresh exchange of prisoners. POWs are not released with war but are instead killed in strikes. "

"Progress of the Washington and Tel Aviv war means new genocide in Gaza and West Bank. As if they are not thinking of the severe consequences of returning to war. Warships and carriers are not terminators; terminator is the Palestinian willpower and dedication. ", added Iranian FM.

"Stop the war on Gaza before it’s too late.", warned Amir-Abdollahian.
