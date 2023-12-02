0
Saturday 2 December 2023 - 07:53

Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus

Story Code : 1099743
"The ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," SANA said, citing a military source.

There were only material damages, it added.

The Zionist regime frequently targets Syria, but rarely comments on its attacks on the Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s success in confronting and decimating terrorism.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has been one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the 'Israeli' assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to act against the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.
