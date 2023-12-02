0
Saturday 2 December 2023 - 08:05

Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"

Story Code : 1099752
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
The rocket shells struck the vicinity of a US base near al-Shaddadi city in northeastern Syria on Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The observatory said that the shells were believed to have been launched by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq from the Iraqi side of the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Also on Friday, the US forces sent backup troops to another military base in the Kharab al-Jir town, and a significant influx of military reinforcements was delivered to the base by US cargo planes, the observatory added.

The Kharab al-Jir base is used as a station for gathering vehicles entering and exiting Syrian territories, due to its proximity to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The UK-based watchdog group said the Islamic Resistance groups in Iraq and Syria have resumed their attacks on US bases within Syrian territory, as part of the "revenge campaign for Gaza."

Since October 19, the war monitor said it had documented 46 attacks on US bases in Syria, among which nine targeted the al-Shaddadi base.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023