Islam Times - In the wake of substantial losses resulting from Hamas’s Al-Aqsa Storm operation, Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, has been tasked with the responsibility of making controversial statements to point fingers at security authorities and shift blame onto other Zionist officials.

In response to mounting opposition against the Zionist regime's government, with a particular focus on targeting Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister's son, has reportedly been entrusted with the role of accusing security authorities through controversial statements, thereby redirecting blame onto other officials. This assignment comes amidst considerable criticism following substantial losses in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.Yair Netanyahu, residing in the United States since April 2023, remains a contentious figure in the Netanyahu family and is intensely unpopular among Zionist public opinion.Informed Hebrew sources have stated that at least 5 sessions have been held since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation under the management of Sara Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, and Yair has also participated in these through social media.Notable figures like Ofer Golan, a senior adviser to Netanyahu, Tupaaz Luke, a media advisor, and Saki Barourman, the chief of staff, have joined these sessions. The strategy is to have Yair voice strong positions against security agencies and the army in public, rather than Netanyahu, to highlight the repercussions of post-war failures.Yair's provocative statements amidst the Al-Aqsa Storm operation drew substantial criticism.In one instance, he claimed the Israeli supreme court's decisions led to rule changes at the Gaza border, allowing the Palestinian resistance movement to take action on October 7.Another message attributed blame to the Israeli army for the October 7 operation, accusing a senior officer of disregarding warnings and threatening the warners with trials.While Ofer Golan opposed Sara Netanyahu's leadership, suggesting Yair refrain from such posts, Saki Barourman supported her.Discussions in these sessions also included advising Netanyahu to emerge from shelter and be seen alongside military forces, in bunkers, and with tanks and iron domes to secure victory in future elections.Yair's statements sparked significant Israeli media reactions, particularly his support for the freedom campaign for the Dawabsheh family's killers, unsettling the southwestern border.The 2015 attack on the village of Duma saw extremist settlers burn the Dawabsheh family's house, killing four members, including a 5-year-old child and an 18-month-old infant, attracting global attention and court convictions.During the Al-Aqsa storm, Netanyahu blamed security agencies, specifically Shin Bet and Aman, for negligence at the war's start, facing criticism notably from Benny Gantz, an opposition leader in Israel's emergency cabinet.Gantz's forceful critique led Netanyahu to retract his previous statements and tweets, a move seen as an attempt to evade consequences following a significant war defeat.Similar past incidents involving Israeli leadership, such as Golda Meir's resignation amid the Yom Kippur war's negligence, suggest comparable repercussions for Netanyahu, potentially more severe than 50 years ago, according to analysts.In 1973, the Zionists had a similar experience, during which, due to the negligence at the beginning of the Yom Kippur war, the then prime minister Golda Meir was forced to resign, leading to the fall of the Meir government.Many analysts believe a similar situation is looming for Netanyahu and his government, akin to that of Meir and Moshe Dayan (the defense minister at the time), and these consequences might be even more severe than the incident 50 years ago.