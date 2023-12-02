0
Saturday 2 December 2023 - 21:31

Israeli Shelling Kills Three in Southern Lebanon amid Escalation at Border over Gaza Offensive

Story Code : 1099898
Israeli Shelling Kills Three in Southern Lebanon amid Escalation at Border over Gaza Offensive
Hezbollah announced launching five attacks on Israeli military positions along the border late on Friday.

The latest casualties bring the total number of civilians killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past eight weeks to at least 15, according to Hezbollah, which also reported 90 of its fighters killed.

The Israeli army said its artillery struck sources of fire from Lebanon and its air defences had intercepted two launches. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in several towns in northern occupied Palestine, sending settlers running for shelter.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported two deaths from Israeli shelling in the Lebanese border town of Houla and one in the village of Jebbayn. A woman and her 35-year-old son were among the victims, according to Shakeeb Koteich, the head of Houla's municipal council.

“A shell landed near the house, and then a second one hit the house,” Koteich recounted, confirming both were civilians. Hezbollah later reported the martyrdom of one of its members in Houla.

Since the onset of an Israeli war on October 7, Hezbollah has conducted near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions at the border, while the Zionist regime has responded with air and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon.

This recent escalation marks the worst fighting since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, resulting in approximately 100 deaths in Lebanon, including 80 Hezbollah fighters.  

Hezbollah released statements claiming responsibility for five attacks on Israeli military positions at the border, asserting support for the Palestinian cause. The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon reported shelling near its headquarters and in Aita al-Shaab, prompting concerns of a major escalation as the conflict in Gaza continues.

Senior Hezbollah politician Hassan Fadlallah emphasized the group's vigilance and readiness, stating, "In Lebanon, we are concerned in facing this challenge, being vigilant, and always ready to confront any possibility and any danger that may arise in our country.” 
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023