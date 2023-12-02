Israeli Shelling Kills Three in Southern Lebanon amid Escalation at Border over Gaza Offensive

Islam Times - Three people have been killed in southern Lebanon as Israeli shelling resumed at the border following the end of a truce between Israel and Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups, Lebanon’s state news agency reported.

Hezbollah announced launching five attacks on Israeli military positions along the border late on Friday.The latest casualties bring the total number of civilians killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past eight weeks to at least 15, according to Hezbollah, which also reported 90 of its fighters killed.The Israeli army said its artillery struck sources of fire from Lebanon and its air defences had intercepted two launches. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in several towns in northern occupied Palestine, sending settlers running for shelter.Lebanon’s National News Agency reported two deaths from Israeli shelling in the Lebanese border town of Houla and one in the village of Jebbayn. A woman and her 35-year-old son were among the victims, according to Shakeeb Koteich, the head of Houla's municipal council.“A shell landed near the house, and then a second one hit the house,” Koteich recounted, confirming both were civilians. Hezbollah later reported the martyrdom of one of its members in Houla.Since the onset of an Israeli war on October 7, Hezbollah has conducted near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions at the border, while the Zionist regime has responded with air and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon.This recent escalation marks the worst fighting since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, resulting in approximately 100 deaths in Lebanon, including 80 Hezbollah fighters.Hezbollah released statements claiming responsibility for five attacks on Israeli military positions at the border, asserting support for the Palestinian cause. The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon reported shelling near its headquarters and in Aita al-Shaab, prompting concerns of a major escalation as the conflict in Gaza continues.Senior Hezbollah politician Hassan Fadlallah emphasized the group's vigilance and readiness, stating, "In Lebanon, we are concerned in facing this challenge, being vigilant, and always ready to confront any possibility and any danger that may arise in our country.”