0
Saturday 2 December 2023 - 21:33

US Not to Permit Forced Relocation of Palestinians: VP

Story Code : 1099899
US Not to Permit Forced Relocation of Palestinians: VP
According to a White House statement on the meeting on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference in Dubai, Harris discussed with Sisi efforts for reconstruction, security, and governance in Gaza.

"Under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza," Harris had said, according to the White House's statement.

She also said that once the war ends, efforts to rebuild should be pursued "in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people towards a state of their own led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority and have significant support from the international community and the countries of the region," the statement said.

These comments by the US vice president seem to be too optimistic as the Israeli regime's troops are very likely to be trapped in a war of attraction in Gaza. Moreover, it is noteworthy that the Palestinian Authority is hugely unpopular in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, so the Israeli regime and their American backers cannot pin hope on that Authority to be able to rule in occupied Palestinian lands. The third point is that the Hamas movement has grown much more popular after its successful attack on occupied lands and dealing a heavy blow to the enemy, as observers say.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023