US Not to Permit Forced Relocation of Palestinians: VP

According to a White House statement on the meeting on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference in Dubai, Harris discussed with Sisi efforts for reconstruction, security, and governance in Gaza."Under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza," Harris had said, according to the White House's statement.She also said that once the war ends, efforts to rebuild should be pursued "in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people towards a state of their own led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority and have significant support from the international community and the countries of the region," the statement said.These comments by the US vice president seem to be too optimistic as the Israeli regime's troops are very likely to be trapped in a war of attraction in Gaza. Moreover, it is noteworthy that the Palestinian Authority is hugely unpopular in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, so the Israeli regime and their American backers cannot pin hope on that Authority to be able to rule in occupied Palestinian lands. The third point is that the Hamas movement has grown much more popular after its successful attack on occupied lands and dealing a heavy blow to the enemy, as observers say.