Saturday 2 December 2023 - 21:39

Iran Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attack in Afghanistan's Herat

Iran Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attack in Afghanistan
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul condemned the recent terrorist incident in the city of Herat and expressed hope that the rulers of Afghanistan will identify and punish the perpetrators behind the inhuman incident.

"It is hoped that the rulers of Afghanistan will identify and punish the perpetrators behind this inhuman incident," the embassy said in its statement. 

Unknown gunmen shot at least 6 people, including two Shiite clerics, in Jabriel district in Herat in west Afghanistan. 
