Iran Proposes Polls to Discover Int’l Support for Gaza

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi described the issue of Gaza and the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist regime as the biggest human disaster in modern history.Raisi suggested that various countries, including Japan, can directly observe the level of support for the rights of the Palestinian nation by holding referendums, although Western countries are very afraid of holding such polls.The Iranian president also emphasized the need to correctly explain the realities of the Palestinian and Gaza issue, the 75 years of Israeli occupation, and the Zionist policies that have turned Gaza into the world's largest open prison."Today, the correct decision of the authorities and heads of the countries of the world towards the Palestinian nation requires a detailed analysis of what has happened to this oppressed nation during these years and decades, and understanding this story and recognizing the truth is not a complicated and difficult task," Raisi added, his official website reported.He further referred to the role of the United States as the originator of crimes and the main supporter of the Zionist regime's war machine against the defenseless people of Gaza and added, "The Zionist regime, with the direct support of the United States and by violating more than 400 international resolutions since the beginning of the Gaza war, has dropped bombs on the people of Gaza equivalent to 7 atomic bombs on the scale of the Hiroshima crime, while the Americans brazenly invite other countries to exercise restraint in the face of these crimes, so that the fake Zionist regime can safely continue its crimes and genocide.""We believe that the silence and inaction of the authorities and rulers of the world will make the child-killing Zionist rulers more aggressive and it is necessary for different countries, including Japan, with their diplomatic efforts to seriously focus on four important and prioritized issues, namely stopping the bombing, providing aid to the people of Gaza, encircle this area and pursue the rights of the Palestinian people," he added.Raisi further called the recent statement of some European countries about the nuclear activities of Iran as hypocritical, saying, "The question is which international organization supervises the nuclear activities of the Zionist regime and which organization gives this regime permission to have atomic warheads, with which the people of Gaza are being threatened today."He also hailed the close and historical relations between Iran and Japan, highlighted the various capacities for the development of cooperation, especially in the commercial and economic sectors, and added, "Iran and Japan's growing relations should continue strongly without being affected by the wishes of some ill-wishers."For his part, the Japanese prime minister lauded Iran’s stances on the developments in Gaza, expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in that region, and emphasized the necessity for efforts to stop attacks on civilians and sending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.He also hailed the friendly relations between Japan and Iran, expressing his country's interest in developing relations with Iran in various sectors.