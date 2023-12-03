0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 07:41

Bombing Attack on Catholic Mass in Philippines Kills Four

Story Code : 1099963
Bombing Attack on Catholic Mass in Philippines Kills Four
The explosion ripped through a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi City during a Catholic mass service on Sunday morning.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the attack and said he had instructed the police and armed forces to ensure the safety of the public.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists,” Marcos said.

“Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society.”

Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr, the governor of the Lanao del Sur province in Mindanao, condemned the “violent bombing”.

“Here in my province, we uphold basic human rights, and that includes the right to religion,” Adiong said in a statement.

“Terroristic attacks on educational insitutions (sic) must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth to be the future shapers of this country.”

Mindanao State University said it was “deeply saddened and appalled” and had suspended classes until further notice.

“We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. We are committed to providing support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy,” the university said in a statement.

A witness staying at a dormitory near the gymnasium told Al Jazeera that he heard a loud blast similar to an explosion of a power transformer.

The witness told Al Jazeera that he saw several police officers and ambulances being deployed in the area of the incident inside the main campus of the university.

Police said they were investigating the explosion, including the possibility that it was carried out by pro-Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) fighters.

Mindanao has for decades been racked by violence amid a rebellion by armed separatist groups.

On Saturday, the Philippine military announced that it had killed 11 fighters in an operation about 200km (125 miles) from Marawi.

In 2017, Marawi was the site of a Daesh-inspired five-month siege that killed more than 1,000 people.

After decades of conflict, Manila signed a peace agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest separatist group, in 2014, but smaller separatist groups have continued to carry out attacks across the restive region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023