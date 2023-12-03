EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called for diplomatic solutions to the crisis in Gaza, highlighting the important role that Iran can play in the resolution of regional crises.

In a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday, Borrell stressed the need for an immediate end to the tensions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following weeks of Israeli attacks.Pointing to the EU’s efforts to force the Israeli regime to honor international laws, the EU foreign policy chief said the Islamic Republic of Iran plays a leading role in the push for the reduction of tensions in the region.The EU believes that the solution to the crisis in Palestine requires a diplomatic approach as the continuation of military strikes will only escalate the crisis, Borrell stated.He expressed hope for the constant process of constructive cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.For his part, Amirabdollahian emphasized the need for an immediate halt to the Zionist regime’s onslaught against Gaza and for the delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to the besieged enclave.Warning against the Israeli regime’s plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland, the Iranian minister said, “The current situation is rooted in the Zionist regime’s occupation and aggression. If the Israeli regime’s war crimes against Gaza and the West Bank do not stop, the deep spread of the magnitude of war in the region will be possible.”Amirabdollahian also lashed out at the US for supporting the Zionist regime in the military aggression against Palestine and the massacre of civilians in Gaza, saying the American policies have led to the continuation and spread of war.Turning to the cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear agency, the foreign minister emphasized that the interaction will remain in place within the technical and legal frameworks.