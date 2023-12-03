0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 07:48

Israeli Attack on Gaza Refugee Camp Claims over 100 Lives

Story Code : 1099967
According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the attack took place late Saturday, with the primary target being the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

The report highlighted that a residential building belonging to a large family in Jabalia was among the structures hit. Regrettably, many family members are still missing beneath the rubble, intensifying the human toll of the assault.

This devastating incident follows the Israeli regime's decision to resume its aggressive military campaign against Gaza after the expiration of a seven-day ceasefire deal with Gaza's ruling Hamas resistance movement. Gaza Health Ministry authorities reported that nearly 200 people lost their lives in the renewed wave of attacks until early Saturday.

The cycle of aggression by Israel towards Gaza commenced on October 7, triggered by a significant operation launched by Hamas on Israeli-occupied territories near Gaza. The initial round of Israeli attacks claimed more than 15,500 lives in Gaza before the truce with Hamas took effect on November 24. During the first wave of assaults, Jabalia and other refugee camps in Gaza were targeted, leading to the displacement of over a million Palestinian people.

Rights organizations and governments have consistently condemned Israel's indiscriminate targeting of areas where displaced Palestinians gather, including hospitals, schools, mosques, and refugee camps in Gaza.
