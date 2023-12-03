0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 07:53

9 Killed, 15 Injured in Attack on North Peru Mine

Story Code : 1099969
9 Killed, 15 Injured in Attack on North Peru Mine
Police have "taken control of the situation", seven people have been arrested and weapons seized, the ministry said in a statement, adding it had ordered special forces to the area to support local police.

The attackers entered the mine shaft, using explosive charges, "violently confronting internal security personnel from the company and taking four people hostage", Reuters reported citing the ministry.

Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer and an important silver and gold producer.
