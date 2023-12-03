Iran develops underwater drone

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy unveiled an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) capable of detecting and disabling naval mines.

The homegrown UUV, also known as an underwater drone that can operate without a human occupant, was unveiled in an exhibition of the Iranian Navy’s achievements on Saturday.The underwater vehicle can discover and terminate various underwater mines by carrying a wide range of equipment.The Iranian UUV can go as deep as 200 meters with an endurance of 24 hours.Since the Persian Gulf is relatively shallow, it may contain a series of underwater mines laid at depths of 10 to 50 meters, which could cause serious damage to vessels as heavy as 250 tons.In 2013, the Iranian Navy launched a mine-clearing system that transmitted only electromagnetic signals to activate a naval mine’s detonator.A year later, it unveiled a new type of minesweeping kit that generates sonic and electromagnetic signals to remotely detonate naval mines.Carried by the RH naval helicopters, the system is utilized to clear smart seabed mines.