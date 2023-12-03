0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 07:58

Iran Develops Underwater Drone

The homegrown UUV, also known as an underwater drone that can operate without a human occupant, was unveiled in an exhibition of the Iranian Navy’s achievements on Saturday.

The underwater vehicle can discover and terminate various underwater mines by carrying a wide range of equipment.

The Iranian UUV can go as deep as 200 meters with an endurance of 24 hours.

Since the Persian Gulf is relatively shallow, it may contain a series of underwater mines laid at depths of 10 to 50 meters, which could cause serious damage to vessels as heavy as 250 tons.

In 2013, the Iranian Navy launched a mine-clearing system that transmitted only electromagnetic signals to activate a naval mine’s detonator.

A year later, it unveiled a new type of minesweeping kit that generates sonic and electromagnetic signals to remotely detonate naval mines.

Carried by the RH naval helicopters, the system is utilized to clear smart seabed mines.
