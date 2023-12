Islam Times - A US military base in the north of the Iraqi city of Erbil some 425 km away from Baghdad was attacked by a kamikaze drone, the Dubai-based Al Hadath television reported early on Sunday.

The consequences of the attack are unknown at this point.The Shiite movement Islamic Front for Iraqi Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack. The group earlier announced that it was resuming its attacks on US military bases following the end of the humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.According to Fox News, a total of 74 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria have been registered since October 17. About 900 US servicemen have been deployed in Syria and about 2,500 - in Iraq.