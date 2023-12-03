0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 08:29

Jordan King Warns About Seriousness of Gaza Aggression

In his meetings with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and British Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on Friday, the Jordan  King called for pressure for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the imposed blockade to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, who are experiencing a real catastrophe.

King Abdullah II pointed out that Jordan is working diligently to limit the consequences of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza through close coordination with international organizations to provide the greatest amount of aid and secure its delivery to residents of the Gaza Strip.

Abdullah II emphasized the role of the United States in achieving the political horizon of the Palestinian issue and realizing peace based on the two-state solution. He called for a cease-fire in Gaza and support for civilians.

The king of Jordan also warned about the consequences of the continuation of the war against world peace and security. He said that the continuation of the war would lead to more violence and conflict and would lead the region to a catastrophe.
