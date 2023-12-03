Hezbollah Says Undaunted by US, Israeli Threats

Islam Times - A high-ranking Hezbollah official says the Lebanese resistance movement will continue to support Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and is not intimidated by US and Israeli threats.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Sunday that the resistance's strength lies with the Palestinians' right to their lands and their “will to fight till the last breath.”“The resistance will endure and continue, and it is prepared for that, we are with you. We will provide what is necessary to help you win and the threats of the US and Israel will not intimidate us,” Lebanon’s el-Nashra newspaper quoted Sheikh Qassem as saying.The Hezbollah official stressed that the Israeli regime achieved no goals in its weeks-long onslaught on Gaza, which began on October 7 after Hamas Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.“During 50 days, the Israelis did not achieve any goals, even the prisoners were released in exchange [for captives] and not in the battle,” Sheikh Qassem said, referring to the Israel-Hamas truce which began on November 24 and was renewed twice before ending on Friday.Under the truce, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, fighting was paused and humanitarian aid was allowed to enter Gaza as Hamas released 110 captives in exchange for Israel releasing 240 Palestinian prisoners.“This war is absurd and has repercussions for the Israeli regime. The Palestinian people will emerge from this war stronger and more committed to their land and to their resistance, while the Israelis will be weaker and more anxious about the future,” he added.The Hezbollah official also added that they will defeat Israel, however, they are “not in a rush to do so.”Southern Lebanon has come under Israel’s sporadic attacks since the start of the war in the besieged Gaza Strip.Hezbollah has in response carried out more than 1,000 retaliatory strikes on the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in the coastal territory.