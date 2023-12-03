Al-Qassam Operation Kills 60 Israeli Soldiers: Hamas

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says its fighters have killed dozens of Israeli soldiers in their camp at a deployment point east of Juhr Al-Dik, amid the regime's unrelenting aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says its fighters have killed dozens of Israeli soldiers in their camp at a deployment point east of Juhr Al-Dik, amid the regime's unrelenting aggression against the Gaza Strip.Hamas’ military wing, known as Qassam Brigades, reported on Sunday that their fighters have killed as many as 60 Israeli soldiers after explosive devices were detonated in their camp, east of Juhor ad-Dik village in the south of Gaza City.Al-Qassam fighters successfully planted three anti-personnel devices in a circular formation around the deployment center. The landmines were detonated simultaneously at 04:30 local time and Palestinian fighters immediately started firing at the remained Israeli military personnel, the military brigades said.The reports said that after inflicting significant casualties, all of the resistance fighters safely withdrew to their positions.The Israeli military has confirmed the death of the “two soldiers” during the battles in Gaza today.On Saturday, Al-Qassam released a video from Gaza that shows resistance fighters attacking Israeli soldiers, tanks, and a JCB from close range in the Beit Hanoun neighborhood of the Gaza Strip, using four anti-personnel and anti-fortification shells.Moreover, in separate statements on Friday, Al-Qassam said that it fired rockets at the cities of Asqalan, Ashdod, Sderot, Netivot, and Beersheba, as well as the Ra’im military base, in the wake of the expiry of the ceasefire with Israel in the besieged Palestinian enclave.It also said its fighters attacked Israeli forces in northern Gaza, including an Israeli tank and a troop carrier.Israel has ramped up its aggression against Palestinians across Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, when it launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.Hamas and the Israeli regime exchanged hundreds of prisoners during a seven-day truce agreement, which was mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The brutal regime resumed its military onslaught after the deal expired on Friday.Moreover, the Israeli regime in a statement on Saturday, ordered its Mossad negotiating team in Qatar to return, following a deadlock in the talks on extending a truce with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.An estimated 300 people were killed and hundreds more wounded on Saturday after 50 residential buildings were leveled by Israeli fighter jets in the Shujaiya neighborhood, according to the Palestinian civil defense in Gaza.Earlier, at least 100 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.More than 15,200 people have so far been killed in Gaza with over 40,000 people wounded. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 70 percent of victims of Israeli strikes on the blockaded territory are women and children.