Iraq Voices Readiness to Hold Joint Exercises with Iran

Islam Times - The Chief of General Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced his country's readiness to hold joint exercises with Iran.

"There is good stability and security in Iraq and this country is moving in the direction of growth and development," Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces Abdel Emir Rashid Yarallah Arabic.Referring to the joint efforts of Iran and Iraq against ISIL terrorism, General Bagheri termed Martyr General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as a precious legacy for the people of the two countries.The two countries have good and valuable experiences in the war against terrorism and can share their experiences, he said.Emphasizing that holding a joint exercise at the borders of the two countries ensures stable security at the borders, Bagheri said, "The shared borders of the two countries are an opportunity to increase convergence and benefit both nations from mutual capacities."The Chief of the General Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces also expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic for its honest cooperation in the fight against Daesh.He also announced the full readiness of the Iraqi Armed Forces to develop military, defense, training exchanges and joint exercises and exchange experiences with Iran.