Kissinger Was Worried about Israel’s Ability to Survive in the Long Run: Farid Zakari

In a country of optimists, Henry Kissinger was a European pessimist. He began his career worrying about nuclear weapons and ended it worrying about artificial intelligence," Zakaria noted."Over the years, in our conversations, he would speculate gloomily that Japan was going to become a nuclear power, that Europe would fall apart, and that Islamic extremism would triumph," revealed Zakaria.Kissinger was the first Jewish secretary of state and also the first immigrant to ascend to that office. 13 members of his family died in the Nazi death camps. That background shaped his worldview."In our last lunch, just a few weeks ago, he worried about Israel’s ability to survive in the long run." Zakaria highlighted.