0
Sunday 3 December 2023 - 22:36

Kissinger Was Worried about Israel’s Ability to Survive in the Long Run: Farid Zakari

Story Code : 1100106
Kissinger Was Worried about Israel’s Ability to Survive in the Long Run: Farid Zakari
In a country of optimists, Henry Kissinger was a European pessimist. He began his career worrying about nuclear weapons and ended it worrying about artificial intelligence," Zakaria noted.

"Over the years, in our conversations, he would speculate gloomily that Japan was going to become a nuclear power, that Europe would fall apart, and that Islamic extremism would triumph," revealed Zakaria.

Kissinger was the first Jewish secretary of state and also the first immigrant to ascend to that office. 13 members of his family died in the Nazi death camps. That background shaped his worldview.

"In our last lunch, just a few weeks ago, he worried about Israel’s ability to survive in the long run." Zakaria highlighted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023