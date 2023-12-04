0
Monday 4 December 2023 - 12:14

UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Kanaani said the UN Security Council has sadly been held hostage to the US government when it comes to supporting Gaza.

The UNSC has proved to be incapable of fulfilling its duties to save the lives of Palestinians and ensure peace in Gaza which has been suffering from weeks of brutal ‘Israeli’ strikes, the spokesman added.

Kanaani also criticized the US government for abusing the privilege of hosting the UN headquarters.

“The US government has practically stood by the occupying [Zionist] regime. Reports have been released by the US that the US has provided the [‘Israeli’] regime with arms” in the war on Gaza, he underlined.

Kanaani also dismissed as an “outright lie” the American claims that the US is not after the spread of Gaza war.

The US cannot arm the 'Israeli' regime and dispatch its secretary of state to the ‘Israeli’ war room in ‘Tel Aviv’ and at the same time claim that it seeks to protect civilians, the spokesman stated.

Highlighting Iran’s efforts to stop the ‘Israeli’ carnage in Gaza, he said it is the international community’s responsibility to protect Palestinians. “If the [‘Israeli’] crimes go unpunished, they will pose a threat to humanity.”

At least 15,500 Palestinians have been martyred in ‘Israeli’ strikes in Gaza since October 7.

The Zionist regime’s military has widened its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people have been martyred since Saturday.
