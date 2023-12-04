0
Monday 4 December 2023 - 12:20

No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi

Story Code : 1100250
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is in Tehran on a historic visit.

During a ceremony held at the Sa’adabad historical and cultural complex on Monday morning, Raisi welcomed Díaz-Canel, who arrived in Tehran Sunday night on the first visit by a Cuban president after former leader, late Fidel Castro, visited Iran 22 years ago.

The Iranian and Cuban presidents started their meeting shortly following the ceremony and are scheduled to attend a joint press conference afterward.

Senior officials of the two countries will sign documents and memoranda of understanding to develop relations of cooperation.

Back on Sunday, Raisi underlined Iran’s support for Gaza and Palestine is based on the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, adding that advocating for the Palestinians was the number-one priority since the 1979 Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a conference in Tehran the Iranian president emphasized that the tendencies of some regional countries do not compromise the constitutional principle behind the support for Palestine.

“Our support for Gaza and Palestine is based on the Constitution. Backing the oppressed is among the foundations of the Constitution. Thus, supporting Palestine has been the foremost issue of the [Islamic] Revolution since its onset,” he said.

“We cannot stop adhering to the principles. The inclinations of some parties in the region will not compromise this principle of the Constitution.”

Raisi also described the Iranian Constitution as the most progressive among all countries.

He further cited an African jurist as saying that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic is a combination of democracy and ideals.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023