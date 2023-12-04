0
Monday 4 December 2023 - 12:47

Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance

Story Code : 1100261
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
"We're looking into finding ways to build a mechanism of coordination between all the swing states so that we're constantly working together to ensure that Muslim Americans will come out in all of these states, and that Mr. Biden will lose each and every one of them," said Hassan Abdel Sala, a University of Minnesota professor, as quoted by Politico.

"We don't only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself," Jaylani Hussein, director of Minnesota's CAIR chapter, addressed attendees in Dearborn, Michigan. He emphasized leaders' determination not to perpetuate the country's focus on the military industrial complex and wars while neglecting human life, as told to Newsweek on Sunday.

Among their demands, activists from swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin called for an immediate Gaza ceasefire, following the renewed fighting after a weeklong truce lapsed on Friday.

The White House urged Israel to minimize civilian casualties but refrained from backing a comprehensive ceasefire, supporting short-term "humanitarian pauses." Israel contends its objective is to eradicate Palestinian resistance in Gaza and argues against a full cessation of hostilities.

Pressure mounts on Biden and top US officials from Muslim and leftist groups, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus, advocating for a firmer stance on Israel.

The Biden campaign faces concerns over battleground states, with a New York Times/Siena College poll last month indicating Trump's lead in five of six crucial swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023