Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance

Islam Times - Activists from the United States’ swing states launched the #AbandonBiden movement on Saturday in Dearborn, denouncing President Joe Biden's re-election bid in 2024 due to his stance on Israel's war on Gaza.

"We're looking into finding ways to build a mechanism of coordination between all the swing states so that we're constantly working together to ensure that Muslim Americans will come out in all of these states, and that Mr. Biden will lose each and every one of them," said Hassan Abdel Sala, a University of Minnesota professor, as quoted by Politico."We don't only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself," Jaylani Hussein, director of Minnesota's CAIR chapter, addressed attendees in Dearborn, Michigan. He emphasized leaders' determination not to perpetuate the country's focus on the military industrial complex and wars while neglecting human life, as told to Newsweek on Sunday.Among their demands, activists from swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin called for an immediate Gaza ceasefire, following the renewed fighting after a weeklong truce lapsed on Friday.The White House urged Israel to minimize civilian casualties but refrained from backing a comprehensive ceasefire, supporting short-term "humanitarian pauses." Israel contends its objective is to eradicate Palestinian resistance in Gaza and argues against a full cessation of hostilities.Pressure mounts on Biden and top US officials from Muslim and leftist groups, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus, advocating for a firmer stance on Israel.The Biden campaign faces concerns over battleground states, with a New York Times/Siena College poll last month indicating Trump's lead in five of six crucial swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.