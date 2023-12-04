0
Monday 4 December 2023 - 12:51

Cuban President Makes Landmark Visit to Iran

Story Code : 1100262
Miguel Diaz-Canel became the first Cuban president to visit Iran after 22 years.

Late Cuban leader Fidel Castro was the last president of the Central American country who traveled to Iran in May 2001.

Diaz-Canel and his entourage received a formal welcome from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Sa’ad Abad Palace of Tehran on Monday morning.

After bilateral talks, the Iranian and Cuban presidents are going to co-chair a meeting of high-ranking delegations, observe a ceremony on signing several agreements and memoranda of understanding, and attend a press conference.
