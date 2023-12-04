0
Monday 4 December 2023 - 12:53

Military Engineers of South Korea, Cambodia Hold First Joint Exercise

Story Code : 1100263
Military Engineers of South Korea, Cambodia Hold First Joint Exercise
A team of 10 South Korean military engineers trained 32 Cambodian counterparts in the area of facilitating logistics support for UN peacekeeping missions from Nov 6 to Dec 1 near the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the ministry said.

Japan and Australia participated in the exercise as observers, reported Yonhap news agency.

The joint drill was held as part of the UN Triangular Partnership Program, which aims to enhance peacekeepers’ capacity in engineering, medicine and other areas through the provision of training and operational support.

Under a bilateral agreement signed in 2022, South Korea in February handed over military equipment to Cambodia and plans to additionally provide heavy equipment, including graders, bulldozers and vibratory rollers, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it will expand the combat engineers’ exercise to include other Southeast Asian nations that deploy forces to UN peacekeeping missions, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, from next year.
Comment


Featured Stories
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Attack on Vicinity of Damascus
2 December 2023
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
Attacks on US Base Resume in "Revenge Campaign for Gaza"
2 December 2023
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
1 December 2023
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023