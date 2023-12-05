0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 04:07

Report: Israeli Soldiers Face Mental Health Challenges Amid Gaza Conflict

Story Code : 1100416
Report: Israeli Soldiers Face Mental Health Challenges Amid Gaza Conflict
Israeli Broadcasting Corporation ‘KAN’ reported on Mondy that approximately 200 soldiers were categorized as affected within the initial three weeks of the ground operation. However, 75% to 80% of these soldiers returned to their units later.

Soldiers categorized as affected experienced events such as gunfire, combat involvement, injuries, or witnessed traumatic scenes, leading to a decline in their functional performance. Symptoms included fear, silence, withdrawal, pressure, or a general difficulty that plagued them.

Since October 7th, the Israeli army has established two mental health centers in the Southern region and a telephone guidance center to recruit specialists and reservist psychiatrists. These centers operate around the clock to provide immediate treatment and help reduce the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms developing later.

Some mental health officers are stationed directly on the battlefield. They provide tools for officers to discuss feelings with the soldiers, helping them process their experiences and emotions. This immediate mental health support is a crucial step towards minimizing long-term psychological trauma.
