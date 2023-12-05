0
Tuesday 5 December 2023 - 11:42

Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk

Story Code : 1100506
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi said in a statement on Monday that the US should expect more painful attacks by Iraqi resistance forces on its bases and interests in the Arab country following an airstrike that killed Nujaba fighters in Kirkuk a day earlier. 

Kaabi said attacks by Iraqi resistance groups on US forces will continue until they are completely expelled from Iraq.

That came after US forces said late on Sunday that they had targeted a site in Iraq that has been used to launch drone attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi resistance forces said on Sunday that they had used drones to target the Ain Al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq, where US occupation forces are stationed, as well as an American military base in al-Khazra village deep inside the Syrian territory.

Iraqi resistance forces have launched dozens of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria over the past two months in a bid to force Washington to end its support for the ‘Israeli’ regime’s ongoing aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The attacks are part of a larger regional pattern of anti-US and anti-‘Israeli’ action that has repeated itself since ‘Israel’ launched its aggression against Gaza in early October.

That includes attacks on targets in the occupied territories by the Yemeni army and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has also seized a ship believed to be linked to the ‘Israeli’ regime.

The group has warned that it sees all ships linked to ‘Israel’ that sail off Yemeni ports as legitimate targets.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
US Base in Iraq’s Erbil Attacked by Drone
3 December 2023
Israel
Israel's Overnight Airstrikes near Damascus Strongly Condemned by Syria
3 December 2023
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
EU Highlights Iran’s Role in Settlement of Gaza Crisis
3 December 2023
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
Senior ‘Israeli’ Officers ’Acted Cowardly’ On October 7: ‘Israeli’ Media
2 December 2023