0
Thursday 7 December 2023 - 09:23

Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories

Story Code : 1101019
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen’s Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday they targeted Umm al-Rashrash city in the southern part of the occupied Palestine.

The statement vowed Yemen will continue military operations against the occupied territories until the aggression against Gaza stops.

It said they’ll also keep preventing ‘Israeli’ ships from navigating in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, the ‘Israeli’ regime said it had shot down one ballistic missile over the Red Sea using the Arrow air system.

Media reports said the incident set off sirens in Umm al-Rashrash, called Eilat by the regime, though it said the missile did not enter the occupied territories' airspace.

Separately, a US military official told Western media that they had shot down a Yemeni drone flying towards the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories this morning.

Separately, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations agency said it had received reports of an incident involving a suspected drone over the Red Sea, west of the Yemeni port of Hudaydah.

Yemeni forces have launched several ballistic missiles and drones at the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories since the beginning of the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza in October.

The Yemeni armed forces said last Sunday that they fired missiles at two ‘Israeli’ ships in the Red Sea.

Also on November 19, the Yemeni army naval forces boarded a commercial ship believed to be ultimately owned by a major ‘Israeli’ businessman linked to the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023