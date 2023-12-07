‘Israeli’ Soldiers Suffer Eye Injuries in Gaza, Many Losing Their Vision: Report

Islam Times - Hundreds of invading ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers who are confronted by Hamas resistance fighters in Gaza suffered severe ophthalmologic injuries, with some even losing their vision in one or both eyes, according to a late Wednesday report by KAN News.

Most of the eye injuries sustained were caused by ‘Israeli’ occupation fighters not wearing protective gear, namely eye protection equipment, as required during battle, the report added.The eye injuries were sustained mostly through close contact with bullet shrapnel, and recoil, although some fighters suffered direct hits from Hamas fighter.Alarmingly, some 10-15% of the injuries sustained resulted in the loss of eyesight in one or both eyes.KAN further reported that some 40 soldiers with eye injuries were hospitalized at ‘Soroka Medical Center’ in ‘Beersheba’ since October 7. Further, five soldiers arrived at the hospital with severe injuries earlier this week. Two of the five reportedly underwent surgery in the past 24 hours.Last month, the Jerusalem Post reported that ophthalmologists from ‘Soroka’ produced a short video to raise the military’s awareness of the need to wear protective goggles at all times.The ‘Israeli’ military responded to KAN's report, reaffirming that there is no lack of eye protection equipment within the ‘Israeli’ military's ranks.The ‘Israeli’ military is working to eliminate incidents in which soldiers who are required to wear protective goggles do not do so by regularly explaining the importance, KAN quoted the ‘Israeli’ military spokesperson's unit as saying.