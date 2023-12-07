Iran Says G7 Claims Against It ‘Bitter Historical Joke’

Islam Times - Iran has condemned “baseless” claims against it in a statement of G7 leaders after their virtual meeting, saying some members of the group are the main cause of instability and insecurity in the region and the world.

The Wednesday statement of the G7 members, comprising Japan, the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and the EU, called on Iran “to refrain from providing support for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other non-state actors” and “never develop a nuclear weapon”.Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani on Thursday strongly condemned the claims which he said resembled “a bitter historical joke”, as he reiterated the country’s position regarding nuclear weapons.“As it has been announced many times, nuclear weapons have no place in the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.Kan’ani said the nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic are “completely transparent, peaceful, and within the framework of Iran's rights and obligations based on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty”.Tehran “has fulfilled all its obligations in this regard, and this matter has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency many times”, he added.Kan’ani also reiterated the “responsible role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing and strengthening peace, stability, and security in the region”.“The claims made by the Group of Seven are similar to a bitter historical joke, because some members of this group with a dark history of colonialism, the design, and implementation of destructive and interventionist policies, as well as military actions in West Asia and other geographical regions, are the main cause of instability and insecurity, not only in the region, but throughout the world.”The G7 statement had called on Iran to use its influence with resistance groups to de-escalate regional tensions.Kan’ani said, “It has been clearly stated many times that the resistance groups in the region make decisions and act to confront and respond to the war crimes and genocide of the child-killing Zionist regime based on their own judgment and based on the principles, priorities, and interests of their country and people and don't take orders from anyone.”The spokesman also condemned the full-scale military support of the US and the UK for Israel in the war on Palestine and emphasized the need to hold them accountable for their “participation in the war crimes and genocide of the Palestinians by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West Bank”.“The Group of Seven cannot shirk its responsibility and full-fledged partnership and support for the barbaric crimes of the Zionist regime just by condemning a few Zionist settlers,” he added.In their statement, the G7 leaders had condemned “the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians, which undermines security and stability in the West Bank”.But they supported Israel’s apocalyptic invasion of Gaza under what they described the regime’s “right to defend itself and its people against Hamas”.