Russia Says There Is No Hope for Israeli-Hamas Confrontation to End Soon

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that there is no hope that the armed confrontation between Israel and Hamas will end in the near future.

"There were wars, there were terrorist attacks, everything was there [in the Middle East], but what happened on October 7 and has been going on for two months now ... unfortunately, there is no hope that this will end in the near future," Zakharova said.On October 7, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the Israeli border.Israel invaded the Gaza Strip through nonstop airstrikes and ground invasion.Israeli war crimes were exacerbated as if its strikes did not gain much for the apartheid regime.In the meantime, the Tel Aviv Army carried out a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza, ostensibly to eliminate Hamas fighters.Despite Qatar's mediatory role in a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce, Zionists did not keep the promise and carried out attacks even during the formerly agreed temporary ceasefire.The disastrous humanitarian condition in Gaza has raised alarms for world leaders and freedom seekers.