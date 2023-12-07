Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Strikes Again US Occupation Bases in Support of Gaza

Islam Times - In response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq announced, in a statement, targeting the US occupation base, Ain Al-Asad, in western Iraq with a drone, hitting the target directly.

According to another statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq targeted the US occupation base, Harir, in northern Iraq with a drone, hitting the target directly.The Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq targeted, for the second time today, the US occupation base Ain Al-Asad in western Iraq with a drone, hitting its target directly, a third statement mentioned.Iraq’s Islamic Resistance had affirmed that it will continue striking the US occupation bases as long as the US-backed Israeli war on Gaza continues.