Thursday 7 December 2023 - 22:11

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Strikes Again US Occupation Bases in Support of Gaza

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Strikes Again US Occupation Bases in Support of Gaza
According to another statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq targeted the US occupation base, Harir, in northern Iraq with a drone, hitting the target directly.

The Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq targeted, for the second time today, the US occupation base Ain Al-Asad in western Iraq with a drone, hitting its target directly, a third statement mentioned.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance had affirmed that it will continue striking the US occupation bases as long as the US-backed Israeli war on Gaza continues.
