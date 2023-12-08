0
Friday 8 December 2023 - 10:36

Biden’s Approval Rating Hits New Low

Story Code : 1101235
Biden’s Approval Rating Hits New Low
While the president’s approval ratings have never inched far above half the population in a CNN survey, topping out at 53% in April of 2021, his numbers have steadily declined since last December, driven by a dismal perception of his handling of the economy.

These results reflected respondents’ overall pessimism regarding the nation’s financial fate - just 29% of those polled described the economy as “good” or “very good.”

Even Democrats seemed to have trouble finding the silver lining in Bidenomics, with just 52% rating the economy positively and 36% of them taking a dim view of his economic policies, according to the poll.

Americans' sense of impending fiscal doom appeared to hit an all-time high last month, with 61% of those surveyed predicting somewhat or very poor economic conditions a year into the future - the most pessimistic response since CNN’s pollster began asking the question in 1997.

The economy has remained the primary issue occupying voters’ minds throughout Biden’s presidency; in the poll, 42% rated financial matters as their chief concern.

Despite Biden’s collapsing approval ratings, the Democrat has shown no sign of a willingness to leave the Oval Office, appearing convinced that he alone can defeat Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” he reportedly told donors at a campaign event on Tuesday, declaring that Democrats “cannot let him win.”

Even David Axelrod, the former senior White House adviser to Barack Obama, strongly hinted last month that a Biden-Trump rematch would not end well for the Democrats, acknowledging that while Biden had the Democratic nomination if he wanted it, “what he needs to decide is whether that is wise, whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s.”

Axelrod subsequently clarified that he had not asked Biden to drop out of the race despite posting ominous poll numbers showing Trump leading the Democrat in five out of six critical swing states. A national The Economist/YouGov poll conducted last month similarly showed Trump in the lead, including among independent voters.

Axelrod’s misgivings prompted an outpouring of similar sentiments from hardcore never-Trumpers, including arch-neocon Bill Kristol, who urged the president to “pass the torch to the next generation.” The Iraq War architect framed Biden’s hypothetical departure from the race as “an act of personal sacrifice and public spirit.” 

Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his second term, should he be reelected and survive that long.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023