Israeli Official Calls for Burying Alive 'Subhuman' Palestinian Civilians

Islam Times - The Deputy Mayor of the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality Arieh King called for burying alive dozens of civilian Palestinians whom he described as "subhuman".

King called the unarmed men, who were arbitrarily grabbed from their homes in Gaza by the Israeli army on Thursday, "Nazi Muslims", The Middle East Eye reported."We have to pick up the pace," he said on X, referring to the Israeli army's "elimination" of Palestinians.King added that if it were up to him, he would have used the D-9 armoured bulldozers to bury the men alive, calling them "ants"."They are not human beings and not even human animals, they are subhuman and that is how they should be treated," King said.Footage published on Thursday showed Israeli forces stripped dozens of civilian Palestinian men of their clothes before detaining them and taking them to an undisclosed location .An eyewitness said at least seven men were shot dead by troops for not complying with the soldiers’ orders fast enough, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.The men were reportedly rounded up from homes and schools sheltering displaced families in the northern Gaza Strip.Diaa Al-Kahlout, a journalist working for the Al Araby Al Jadeed, was identified amongst them.The Euro-Mediterranean monitor said doctors, academics, journalists and seniors were among those detained.Israeli troops on Thursday stormed the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Aleppo schools in Beit Lahia after encircling them for days.Footage taken by residents and reporters shows Israeli snipers taking position on rooftops of homes near the Khalifa school. Another video showed bodies of dead men reportedly strewn in the courtyards of the Aleppo school.Middle East Eye could not independently verify the footage.After forcing everyone out of the schools, Israeli soldiers arrested the men and let the women and children flee on foot.They then went home to home in some neighbourhoods in Beit Lahia, removing residents before arresting the men and setting some homes ablaze, according to the Euro-Mediterranean monitor.The Geneva-based group said the men were arrested arbitrarily and beaten by soldiers.Footage published on Israeli Telegram pages and media showed dozens of men rounded up, with their clothes stripped off, their eyes covered and their hands tied.Some videos showed them in a residential area before being loaded onto trucks. Another photo showed them lined up in an open sandy area. It was not clear where they were taken to.The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the mass arrests. Some Israeli media said the men are “possible” Hamas operatives but no further details were provided.Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, denied that there had been mass arrests of the group’s members and likened the arrests to “Nazi concentration camps”.He told Al-Araby TV the footage shows the “arrest and abuse of unarmed civilians who have nothing to do with military operations”.Meanwhile, footage from Deir Al-Balah shared on Wednesday and Thursday showed queues of desperate Palestinians outside food distribution centres, as resources continue to deplete rapidly.According to a new report by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), at least 97 percent of households in Northern Gaza have “inadequate food” to meet their needs.The report also found that at least nine out of 10 people are going a full day and night without food in the South of Gaza. Additionally, more than one-third of households are suffering from high to severe levels of hunger.The heavy bombardment has hampered aid efforts, as the Rafah area was bombed on Thursday.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Israeli bombing killed at least 350 Palestinians and left 900 wounded on Wednesday. This took the death toll since the start of the war on October 7 to more than 17,100, including over 7,00o children and nearly 5,000 women.The head of the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) described the situation in Gaza as going “far beyond a humanitarian crisis”."It is a humanitarian catastrophe. It is a chaotic situation, and I'm extremely worried that very soon people will be in a mode of just trying to survive, which will come with very severe consequences,” Christos Christou, a doctor, said.