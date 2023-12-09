Hamas Says Israel Understates Its Losses in Gaza

Islam Times - Israel understates its losses in the conflict in the Gaza Strip, said Hamas Political Bureau Member Osama Hamdan.

"By the enemy's admission, 90 soldiers and officers were killed. Of course, the real number is many times higher," he said, TASS reported.Hamdan also said that Hamas fighters have completely or partially destroyed at least 410 units of Israeli military equipment in the Gaza Strip."It has been documented that since the start of the aggression in the Gaza Strip, more than 410 units of Zionist military equipment have been fully or partially destroyed, dozens of soldiers and officers of the occupation army and brigade commanders have been killed," Hamdan said.Hamas has not disclosed its casualties since the start of the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalated. According to the Israel Defense Forces, about 100 military personnel have been killed in the operation in the Palestinian enclave.Meanwhile, Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said the brigades had completely or partially destroyed 135 units of Israeli military equipment over the past three days."Our mujahideen killed and injured dozens of Zionist soldiers, blowing up several tunnels and buildings with enemy soldiers inside <…> or in clashes with them," he added.Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after fighters from the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.