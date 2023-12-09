0
Saturday 9 December 2023

Israel Excels Daesh in Committing Crimes: Iran FM

Publishing a message on his X account on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned against genocide and child-killing in the Gaza Strip and the collapse of international organizations.

Amir-Abdollahian wrote: "Committing genocide and killing children, the use of prohibited weapons, blocking the access and flow of water, food, and medicine to Gaza and savagery in treating prisoners and innocent abducted citizens all illustrate that this apartheid and occupier regime is well outperforming and excelling Daesh in committing various types of murder and crime!" 

He warned: "Failure to pay urgent and due attention to the warning of the UN Secretary General in the light of continued support by the White House for the war crimes of the Israeli regime will culminate in the structural collapse of international organizations, while threatening global peace and security and destroying human dignity." 

The defeat of the belligerent and genocidal policies of the US and Israel against Palestinians is assuredly in the offing, the Iranian FM said.

Israel is struggling to compensate for the irreparable intelligence and military blow it suffered from the October 7 Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by Hamas. 

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, nearly 17,500 Palestinian people have been martyred, and more than 46,000 others have been injured.

Just 313 martyrs and 558 wounded have been transferred to the Gazan hospitals in the past few hours.
