Saturday 9 December 2023 - 04:49

Report: Pentagon Threatening Americans over Ukraine Funds

Critics of President Joe Biden in Congress say the White House has already wasted more than $100 billion worth of taxpayers’ money on the war. They have declined to approve further funds for Kiev.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly tried to blackmail lawmakers by threatening to send their families instead of Ukrainian forces to fight the Russian troops if Congress fails to approve more funding for President Vladimir Zelensky.

“The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, ‘we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia.’ Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids,” RT cited a Thursday posting by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X, quoting Austin as saying.
