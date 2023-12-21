Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation

Islam Times - Australia has rejected a US request for a warship to help protect international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, with Defense Minister Richard Marles saying the nation’s strategic focus had to remain on the Indo-Pacific.

Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, told Sky News on Thursday that Australia wouldn’t be sending a “ship or a plane” to the Middle East, but would instead almost triple its troop contribution to the US-led maritime force, Bloomberg reported.“We need to be really clear around our strategic focus and our strategic focus is our region,” Marles said.In a post to social media site X on Thursday, Marles said Australia would contribute an additional six Australian Defense Force personnel.The US is Australia’s closest defense partner, a relationship even further strengthened in 2021 by the Aukus security agreement that will deliver Canberra a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.