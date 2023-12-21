0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 08:24

Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation

Story Code : 1103882
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, told Sky News on Thursday that Australia wouldn’t be sending a “ship or a plane” to the Middle East, but would instead almost triple its troop contribution to the US-led maritime force, Bloomberg reported.

“We need to be really clear around our strategic focus and our strategic focus is our region,” Marles said.

In a post to social media site X on Thursday, Marles said Australia would contribute an additional six Australian Defense Force personnel.

The US is Australia’s closest defense partner, a relationship even further strengthened in 2021 by the Aukus security agreement that will deliver Canberra a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
